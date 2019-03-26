Ronda Rousey: Conor McGregor Has ‘More Than Earned’ To Retire From MMA

Former UFC women's bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey says that Conor McGregor has "more than earned" to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA).

If Conor McGregor is truly retired from mixed martial arts (MMA), Ronda Rousey believes the Irishman has “more than earned” it. Rousey appeared on Sports Center this morning (Tues. March 26, 2019) to promote WrestleMania 35. She’ll be part of the first women’s main event in the show’s history next month.

When asked about McGregor’s retirement Tweet, here’s what Rousey had to say (via MMA Junkie):

“Well, it’s a creative way to retire, and it was a cryptic way to retire,” Rousey said. “So, we’ll see how permanent it is. If he wants to retire forever, he’s more than earned it. And like I said, I’m ready to buy that second round.”

Second round is on me😉 https://t.co/1liGxXhVTG — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 26, 2019

McGregor hasn’t fought since his October defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He was submitted in the fourth round of the lightweight title bout. Since, he has been linked to rumors of fights against the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and even said he’s willing to fight Anthony Pettis or Jose Aldo.

However, it looks like the 30-year-old is content to call it a career, sit back, and count his millions.

