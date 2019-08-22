Ronda Rousey Feels Like ‘A Proud Mama’ Watching Women Headline UFC Shows

Next weekend, when the UFC returns, they will head to Shenzhen, China where the main event sees Jessica Andrade take on Weili Zhang. For Ronda Rousey, who headlined multiple UFC shows and was the first female champion in the UFC is ecstatic to see how far women’s MMA has come.

Rousey took to Instagram to give her thoughts on the state of women’s MMA where she said she is like a proud mama.

“I feel like a proud mama watching how women’s mma has grown. Women from all walks of life, from all over the world are rising to the challenge and showing the world what it means to fight like a girl,” Rousey wrote. “Weili Zhang @zhangweilimma is a prime example of overcoming adversity – fighting not just through the ranks, but to also get noticed and stand out. I’ve definitely taken notice, and so should you. Best of luck to the ladies fighting August 31 on #UFCfightnight157 🙏🏼”

Ronda Rousey of course, headlined six UFC cards, including pay-per-views.

As of late, more women are headlining shows as evident by Liz Carmouche vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 and an upcoming fight between Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Michelle Waterson.