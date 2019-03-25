Ronda Rousey Headlines WWE WrestleMania in First Ever Women’s Main Event

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey broke through the glass ceiling in the UFC and now she will do it again as part of the first ever women’s main event at WWE WrestleMania.

WWE officials announced the news on Monday as Rousey will headline the show in a triple-threat match alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Over the past few years, the WWE has enjoyed a real women’s revolution in professional wrestling and this will be another first with the women’s match headlining the company’s biggest card of the year.

Rousey is no stranger to breaking down barriers during her career.

She was the fighter credited by UFC president Dana White as the single biggest factor to convince him to bring women’s fighting into the Octagon.

Rousey’s arrival signified a new era in the UFC as she went onto become a five-time defending bantamweight champion and one of the biggest superstars in the history of the sport.

Following a loss to Amanda Nunes in 2016, Rousey took time off before then inking a multi-year deal to join WWE where she made her official debut as part of the roster last January. Rousey then debuted in the ring at WrestleMania 34 last year and ended up in arguably the best match on the entire card.

Since that time, Rousey has taken the WWE by storm as the reigning RAW women’s champion, headlining the first ever all women’s pay-per-view called ‘Evolution’ and now this latest accolade to add to her resume.

Rousey will now close the show on April 7 from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in her triple-threat match at WrestleMania 35.