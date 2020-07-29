Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Ronda Rousey Heaps Praise On Edmen Shahbazyan Ahead Of UFC on ESPN+ 31

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Edmen Shahbazyan
Edmen Shahbazyan (Photo: Steven Ryan/Getty)

Ronda Rousey has known Edmen Shahbazyan since he was a teenager and she believes he is a special talent.

Shahbazyan is set to collide with Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 31. The action will take place inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The middleweight scrap was promoted to the main event slot after Irene Aldana tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a delay in her planned bout with Holly Holm.

Ronda Rousey Praises ‘Special’ Edmen Shahbazyan

Speaking to UFC president Dana White, Rousey discussed her history with Shahbazyan and talked about how serious he took training in MMA even at the age of 15 (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Little Eddie, he’s always been special. He’s always been called Neo (from ‘The Matrix’). He’s the one. He’s one of the first generation of kids who only did MMA. He was obsessed with MMA when I was training with the gym. He was actually like my throw-in dummy for my open workout (before the Liz Carmouche fight at UFC 157. He was 15 years old, he was like still like bigger than me. But like he was one of my training partners. He learned armbars by me. He got beat up by me,” Rousey said.

Up to this point, Shahbazyan has garnered a pro MMA record of 11-0. He is coming off a finishing victory over Brad Tavares in the first round. The 22-year-old has only gone the distance once as a pro.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 31 this weekend. Join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to subscribe to the MMA News YouTube channel so you don’t miss out on a single episode of Sunday Submission.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
MMA

‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Incident Between Dan Hardy & Herb Dean

A lot has been made on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean, and "Big" John McCarthy has his own take.
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

UFC president Dana White doesn't see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now. Back in...
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Timeframe For Georges St-Pierre Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still interested in taking on Georges St-Pierre and has now shared the timeframe for when it may take place.
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Dan Hardy Not Satisfied With Herb Dean’s Response To Criticisms

UFC color commentator Dan Hardy doesn't believe referee Herb Dean is taking accountability for what many felt was a late stoppage at...
Read more
Interviews

Vicente Luque Believes He’ll Finish Randy Brown, Eyes Future Fight With Jorge Masvidal

Vicente Luque always wanted to make a quick turnaround following his win over Niko Price and he got just that.
Read more
MMA

Alex Volkanovski Doesn’t Understand Push For Third Max Holloway Bout

Alex Volkanovski is lost on why there is a constant push for him to fight Max Holloway a third time.
Read more
MMA

Ronda Rousey Heaps Praise On Edmen Shahbazyan Ahead Of UFC on ESPN+ 31

Ronda Rousey has known Edmen Shahbazyan since he was a teenager and she believes he is a special talent.
Read more
MMA

Khamzat Chimaev Says He Traveled To Ireland In Hopes Of Fighting Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev wanted to fight Conor McGregor badly enough that he traveled to Ireland. Chimaev has quickly received the...
Read more
MMA

Tony Ferguson Open To Bouts With Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier

Tony Ferguson isn't opposed to fighting Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier if it was for a number one contender spot.
Read more
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Timeframe For Georges St-Pierre Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still interested in taking on Georges St-Pierre and has now shared the timeframe for when it may take place.
Read more
MMA

Cody Garbrandt Says He’s Prepared To Challenge UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is eyeing gold in another weight class. Garbrandt had expressed interest in a...
Read more
MMA

UFC on ESPN 14 Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Six-Month Sits

The UFC on ESPN 14 medical suspensions are in. The event took place on July 25 on Yas Island...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Still Not Ruling Out Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, Hasn’t Made A Decision

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe booking Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is out of the realm of possibility.
Read more
Interviews

Grant Dawson Wants Next Fight At 155 Pounds Against Austin Hubbard

Fresh off his seventh straight victory, Grant Dawson wants to keep his momentum going but doesn't see that happening at featherweight.
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Says Mike Tyson Bout Was ‘Too Hard To Resist’

Roy Jones Jr. simply couldn't pass up the chance to share the boxing ring with Mike Tyson. Jones Jr....
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube