Ronda Rousey Likes WWE’s Pay Structure Over UFC’s

Ronda Rousey admits she likes how WWE pays out more than how the UFC is structured.

Rousey was the women’s bantamweight ruler in the UFC. She had six successful title defenses. “Rowdy” looked unstoppable before running into Holly Holm. Rousey was knocked out in that bout. She attempted to rebound against Amanda Nunes in Dec. 2016 but she ended up being stopped in 48 seconds via TKO.

Ronda Rousey Talks WWE Pay vs. UFC Pay

Rousey made a smooth transition to the WWE and became the Raw Women’s Champion before going on a hiatus. Appearing on Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O, Rousey explained why she likes how WWE pays its talent more than the UFC’s method (h/t BJPenn.com).

“WWE’s even better, because everyone’s on salary. It’s not like you show up for a fight, you get paid, you show up for a fight, you get paid. They’re treated like employees,” Ronda Rousey explained. “They actually are on a salary, it’s much more secure. If people get injured and they can’t perform months and months and months on end, they can actually continue to pay them. [They] pay for their medical treatment and make sure they’re taking care of.

“They do their best not to leave people high and dry. They really invest in talent and spend time building and developing them,” she continued. “As soon as they hire people, they’re on salary right away, which is very, very different from having these lumps of prize money.”

Rousey found herself in some hot water with WWE fans. She was blasted for calling the WWE Universe “ungrateful.” She also ruffled some feathers with fans of pro wrestling in general when she said the industry provides, “fake fights for fun.”

It has been debated back and forth as to whether or not Rousey’s comments were a “work.” That means when a wrestler is putting on an act to get people talking. Dave Meltzer reported that Rousey’s comment was not an act.