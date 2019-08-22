Ronda Rousey Reacts To Grotesque Finger Injury On TV Set

Earlier this week, Ronda Rousey posted a truly disturbing photo of a gruesome injury she suffered filming on a television set. Now, it’s time Rousey reacts to the concerning incident.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion nearly had her middle finger severed when she slammed it in a boat door. Rousey was on the set of FOX’s ‘9-1-1’ show in Mexico. She finished filming her scene and was rushed via ambulance for treatment in San Diego, California. The finger and one of her tendons were reattached using a plate and screws. The tip of her ring finger was also reportedly fractured.

Rousey Reacts To The Pain

Rousey was tough as nails, however. She was back on set the very next day in order to finish filming her scenes. Rousey then returned home to California and began her recovery. While doing so, “Rowdy” released a video to her official YouTube channel. In it, she detailed just what happened when she was hurt (via MMA Junkie):

“First take of the day, all I had to do was pretty much open up the boat door and step up and have lines and all this stuff and whatever,” Rousey said. “I guess I was just a little bit too short to push the boat door all the way to the top, so I had to give it a little bit of an ‘oomph’ like a push, and it stalled at the top and came down, or it bounced back and came down, but it was staying up enough for me to turn my back on it and stepped out and the boat door slammed down.”

Worse Than Initially Thought

Rousey initially thought nothing was wrong with her finger. She expected she had just jammed it in the door as many do. She went through with the scene, and that was when she realized it was far more serious than your average jam:

“I thought I just jammed my nail, you know like if you jam their fingers in doors and lose their nails? I went like ‘ouch, (expletive) and then don’t be a (expletive), just finish the scene.’ So I finished the scene and I had all these lines and stuff and I was throwing things off of the boat. And then I looked down and I was like ‘ohhhh.’

She then had to inform the director of the show of the bad news. That was the fact her finger was barely hanging on by a thread:

“I had to tell the director, I remember, like, turning towards him and I remember telling them ‘you guys are not going to like, this, but my finger is no longer attached to my finger.’ And they were like ‘what?’ and I looked down and my finger was barely hanging on.”

Crew Thinks She’s Crazy

From there, she went to the hospital for surgery to fix the digit. She even stayed awake during the procedure as well. Her reasoning for that was that she dislikes painkillers. From there, she returned to the set the next day to finish shooting.

Rousey was certain the crew of the show thinks she’s crazy for having come back to filming so soon. Overall, however, they were able to work around her injury on the show. She still had to forego several stunts when she was limited by the finger:

“Everybody on the set, I’m pretty sure they think I’m a psychopath for finishing the scene and not saying anything,” Rousey said. “But it’s just having so many things ingrained and you, like I don’t acknowledge pain until I have the time and I can really hide it. So I’m pretty sure everyone thinks I’m nuts. They found out that I’m nuts. But it’s really cool, they figured out a way to work around and still fit me into the story, but I was actually really bummed, I had a lot of really cool stunts I was going to do that got cut because of my condition.”

You can watch Rousey’s full video on the incident right here: