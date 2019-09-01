Ronda Rousey Reacts To Weili Zhang’s UFC Strawweight Title Win

Ronda Rousey has heaped praise on Weili Zhang following her history-making victory at UFC Shenzhen.

Yesterday (Aug. 31), Zhang challenged Jessica Andrade for the UFC strawweight championship. Zhang didn’t disappoint her home country fans inside the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Arena. Zhang stopped Andrade via TKO in 42 seconds to become the first UFC champion from China.

Ronda Rousey Praises Weili Zhang

Even before Zhang’s historic moment, Rousey gave props to “Magnum” on social media.

“Weili Zhang is a prime example of overcoming adversity – fighting not just through the ranks, but to also get noticed and stand out. I’ve definitely taken notice, and so should you.”

Following UFC Shenzhen, Rousey sent a congratulatory message to Zhang on Instagram.

“The future is bright – amazing performance. Congrats champ!”

UFC president Dana White agrees with Rousey, telling reporters that Zhang is now a global star (via BJPenn.com).

“I don’t know if you saw this week but Ronda Rousey posted on Instagram message to Weili and Jessica this weekend,” White said at the UFC Shenzhen post-fight press conference. “The fight that happened tonight, the UFC is a global sport, so tonight Weili Zhang’s performance was so good and so big that people were watching this fight in Canada, United States, Brazil, and the Middle East.”

“Weili Zhang became a huge star tonight. Globally, not just here in China. Obviously the first ever Chinese world champion. She’s still very fresh and young in her career. We’ll see what is in store for her, but she’s off to a good start.”

With her victory over Andrade, Zhang is now on a 20-fight winning streak. Along the way she’s earned 10 knockouts and seven submissions. The only loss in Zhang’s career occurred in her professional MMA debut back in Nov. 2013.