Ronda Rousey Responds To Backlash Over Pro Wrestling Comments

Ronda Rousey has responded to the pushback she has received over comments about the pro wrestling business.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion appeared to be making a seamless transition in WWE. Many believed “Rowdy” was a fast learner and she was given a run with the Raw Women’s Championship. After WrestleMania 35, Rousey took an indefinite hiatus.

Ronda Rousey Responds To Backlash

Rousey recently lashed out at “ungrateful” WWE fans. She even said pro wrestling provides, “fake fights for fun.” Rousey took to her Twitter account to respond.

“Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling ‘fake fights for fun’ has never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft egos – no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 300 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the body and a difficult profession- but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead.”

Rousey made her exit from the UFC after suffering a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes back in Dec. 2016. “Rowdy” was hoping to rebound from her stunning knockout loss to Holly Holm the previous year. Rousey took the loss hard and wouldn’t speak to the media leading up to her bout with Nunes.

In the past, Rousey has also expressed she hasn’t felt appreciated by MMA fans. “Rowdy” also said it’s unlikely that she’ll return to the Octagon as she feels she no longer has to prove herself in the UFC.

