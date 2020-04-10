Ronda Rousey Rips ‘Ungrateful’ WWE Fans

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is bashing WWE fans for being “ungrateful.”

Rousey was highly praised during her WWE run. Many believed Rousey was a natural at the pro wrestling business and was a fast learner. She was seasoned enough to capture the Raw Women’s Championship in just a few months. Rousey made her exit after WrestleMania 35, although she is still under contract with WWE.

Ronda Rousey Slams ‘Ungrateful’ WWE Fans

During an edition of Wild Ride! w/ Steve-O, Rousey slammed “ungrateful” WWE fans (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet).

“If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn’t need the money,” Ronda continued.

“So it’s just like … what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f*cking ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*ck these fans, dude.’ My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It’s like, ‘Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I’m gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I’m going f*cking home!’ And that was basically it.”

Rousey once ruled the roost in the UFC women’s 135-pound division. She successfully defended the title six times before being knocked out by Holly Holm. Her last UFC bout ended in a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes.