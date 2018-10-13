Ronda Rousey Says McGregor’s Bus Incident Was Worse Than Post-UFC 229 Brawl

Ronda Rousey isn’t exactly a fan of Conor McGregor’s antics this year.

McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov are awaiting potential punishments from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. That’s because a brawl took place after their UFC 229 fight, which was won by “The Eagle” via fourth-round submission. Nurmagomedov jumped into the crowd and went after Dillon Danis. McGregor and some of Nurmagomedov’s teammates also brawled inside the Octagon.

Ronda Rousey Says Conor McGregor Has Done Worse

McGregor was arrested back in April after hurling a dolly at a bus holding UFC 223 red corner fighters including Nurmagomedov, who was the target. McGregor’s actions forced Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg off the card. Chiesa is suing McGregor. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rousey said the UFC 229 brawl isn’t as bad as the bus incident:

“I understand promoting fights and having to sell them. I really do, but I don’t think people have to get arrested in order to do that. I think I’ve been able to prove that you can make a fight exciting and make people really wanna see it without crossing any legal lines. … I think that Khabib jumping out of the Octagon was not as bad as throwing objects at a bus, because my friend Rose Namajunas was on that bus. My friend, Michael Chiesa, missed his fight because [he got cut by the glass].”

The brawl has created a mess as Nurmagomedov is threatening to leave the UFC if one of his teammates ends up being released. Zubaira Tukhugov’s fight with Artem Lobov at UFC Moncton was cancelled due to his role in the UFC 229 melee. UFC president Dana White said any UFC fighter who attacked McGregor inside the Octagon will be released. It’ll be interesting to see who gets their way.

Do you agree with Ronda Rousey on Conor McGregor’s bus incident being worse than the UFC 229 brawl?