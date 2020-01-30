Ronda Rousey Says She Doesn’t Want To Sacrifice Herself For UFC Return

Don’t expect Ronda Rousey to return to the Octagon anytime soon, if ever.

Rousey certainly put her name in the MMA history books. She competed in the UFC’s first women’s bout and was dominant during her run as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion. While she was stopped brutally by Holly Holm and then Amanda Nunes before making her exit from the sport, Rousey’s place in MMA can’t be denied.

Ronda Rousey Dismisses Idea Of UFC Return

In a new video posted on her YouTube channel, Rousey explained why a UFC return is unlikely (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“There’s not a day that goes by people aren’t telling me to fight,” Rousey said on her YouTube channel. “I have to try and think of it as, would I rather be the greatest of all time, or have everybody think I’m the greatest of all time? It used to be so important to me to have both. But now it’s got to the point where I don’t want to sacrifice myself and my family to prove that anymore to a bunch of people that don’t give a sh*t about me.

“I know, and the people who love me know. It’s no longer a priority in my life. All the people that tell you, ‘Come on, fight again, do this again,’ they would never do that for me.”

Rousey more recently transitioned to pro wrestling with her WWE run. She captured the Raw Women’s Championship along the way. Rousey hasn’t been seen in a WWE ring since the 2019 WrestleMania event.