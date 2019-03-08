Ronda Rousey Scorches WWE & Its Fans

This one takes the wrestling term of “work” to a new level.

Ronda Rousey is the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion. On television, she’s involved in a feud with Becky Lynch and Charlotte. Rousey recently dialed things up with a profanity-laced tirade on Lynch, which had many wondering if Rousey “worked” herself into a shoot. In other words, some questioned if Rousey’s response to Lynch was legitimate due to not knowing that the banter was part of an angle. Even Miesha Tate felt that Rousey’s rant was real. “Rowdy” is well aware of the buzz and she’s taking full advantage.

Ronda Rousey Puts WWE On Full Blast

Rousey took to her YouTube channel to unleash another rant (via MMAMania.com):

“I’m not going out there and doing their f*cking act anymore. They can say it’s part of the act to try and save face but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it however they want, but f*ck ‘em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh don’t break kayfabe, Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those b*tches can fucking touch me. The end.”

While Rousey is one of the hottest stars in the WWE, Lynch has emerged as a fan favorite due to her anti-hero persona. Rousey is clearly starting to play up the role of a heel, and WWE has never been shy to rev up storylines around WrestleMania time.

