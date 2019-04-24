Ronda Rousey Uncertain About Her Future in WWE as She Prepares to Start a Family

Former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey is taking a break from professional wrestling to start a family and she’s uncertain what her future holds in WWE

For the past year, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey has been one of the most talked about superstars on the entire WWE roster.

From her surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble last January to her debut match at WrestleMania 34, Rousey quickly took the professional wrestling world by storm.

Her year-long rise culminated at WrestleMania 35 when Rousey became part of the first ever women’s main event at the historic show in a match she shared with Becky Lynch (real name Rebecca Quin) and Charlotte Flair (real name Ashley Fliehr).

Following that event, Rousey had to undergo surgery after breaking her pinky knuckle that required two pins being inserted into her hand that will put her into a cast for at least the next four weeks.

More importantly than the injury was Rousey’s decision to take an indefinite break from WWE to start a family with her husband, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

Rousey has talked about having children for several years and she says her original plan for WWE was actually a much shorter stint until she truly fell in love with pro wrestling before she ended up sticking around for a full year.

“Originally, I approached them I thought I would only be able to wrestle from WrestleMania to November because we already wanted to start a family,” Rousey explained in a recent video blog. “We came to WWE as ‘hey before we have a baby, I just want to be able to come and do this for a couple months cause it’s something I’ve always wanted to do’ and then it just kind of snowballed. Instead of being a small detour in my life, became my whole life for an entire year and I completely fell in love with it.

“As time went on that I was in the company, we were kind of playing it by ear and I loved it so much, I ended up getting the title and when it became a real possibility that women could be the main event at WrestleMania if I stuck around, I decided to stick around. We planned on after WrestleMania, me and my amazing husband here would go off and try to start our family.”

Rousey is now taking a hiatus from WWE after inking a multi-year deal with the company.

She plans on starting a family first and foremost but says it’s impossible to predict her future with WWE because it all depends on how motherhood affects her.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Rousey explained. “I could look down at this beautiful child and be like f—k everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby and you’ll never see me again or I could be like my mom, she trained until she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open six weeks after giving birth, which is unbelievable. I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. You just never know.

“I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m going to feel in the future.”