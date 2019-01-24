Ronda Rousey’s WWE Future In Question

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey's future in WWE is now in question after conflicting reports.

Since leaving mixed martial arts (MMA), former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has begun a career in professional wrestling. And she’s actually pretty good at it. “The Rowdy One” currently reigns as WWE’s Monday Night RAW Women’s Champion. She’s currently preparing to defend her championship against Sasha Banks this weekend at WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) in Phoenix, Arizona.

However, earlier today, a report from professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer cast some doubt on Rousey’s WWE future. The report noted that there’s a “very good chance” Rousey wraps up with WWE after WrestleMania in April. This is likely due to Rousey and her husband, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, wanting to start a family together. Meltzer did note that Rousey wanted to remain affiliated with the company after Mania.

A report from Pro Wrestling Sheet described the situation as more of a planned “break,” while also pointing out nothing is set in stone. TMZ reports Rousey is “super happy” in WWE right now and is under contract with them until April 10, 2021. Despite some conflicting reports, it sounds like Rousey is considering taking a break from the ring to start a family.

For the best professional wrestling news available visit our partners at SEScoops

But that doesn’t mean she’s not enjoying her time in the professional wrestling world, where she has been thriving as of late.

What do you think about the conflicting reports going around regarding Rousey’s WWE future?