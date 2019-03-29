Rory MacDonald Still Feels He Has Something To Prove Against Douglas Lima

Rory MacDonald has a win over Douglas Lima, but he feels there is unfinished business.

MacDonald is set to defend his Bellator welterweight title against Jon Fitch on April 27. The title bout will be an opening round Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix bout. The action will take place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

‘Red King’ Wants Another Go At Lima

Speaking to Bloody Elbow, the Bellator 170-pound king said he believes a rematch with Lima is ideal:

“Lima is the hardest fight. I still have something to prove. I am interested in that. If I had just squashed him and rolled over him, probably not as much, but he gave a good fight. It would be interesting.”

MacDonald made it clear that he isn’t overlooking Fitch:

“I’m back to my structure, clocking in and out every day. My training has been hard and focused… My mind is focused only on preparing for this fight. When I was getting ready for Mousasi, I had other things I was more interested in and dealing with.”

MMA News will continue to provide updates on the Bellator 220 card as they become available. Of course when fight night rolls around, we’ll be bringing you live coverage of the event.

If Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima end up fighting again, who would be your pick to win the rematch?