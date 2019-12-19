Rory MacDonald Explains Why He’s No Longer With Bellator

Rory MacDonald is no longer a member of the Bellator roster and he has explained why.

MacDonald turned a lot of heads when he revealed that he has signed a multi-fight deal with the PFL. MacDonald’s Bellator contract expired after losing his welterweight gold to Douglas Lima in their rematch back in October. “Red King” went 3-2-1 under the Bellator banner.

MacDonald Explains Bellator Exit

MacDonald appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show and revealed that Bellator didn’t have much communication with him once his contract expired (via BJPenn.com).

Rory MacDonald is off to PFL. I spoke to him today about the decision to leave Bellator and the surprising end to his run there. He now says he wants to fight for 10 more years. It was an enlightening conversation.



Link: https://t.co/lkJ1mehM6H pic.twitter.com/90wI84vW81 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 19, 2019

“From when I first signed with Bellator, it seemed like they wanted to use me to be a marquee guy for them. It just seemed like their interest in me kinda died over the years, I’m not sure or their goals changed, I’m not really too sure why it didn’t happen on their end. I haven’t heard too much from them, to be honest.”

Of course, it isn’t all doom and gloom for MacDonald. In a statement sent to Helwani, “Red King” expressed his joy signing with PFL.

“I’m excited to join the PFL, where every year, the world championship and $1 million belt is there for the best fighter, without any games or politics. I believe in the PFL sport-season format and fighters-first organization.”