Rory MacDonald Says Georges St-Pierre Is Still Training

Despite retiring from mixed martial arts competition, Georges St-Pierre can’t stay away from the gym.

Last month, two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Georges St-Pierre announced his retirement. St-Pierre said he tried to get a bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the UFC had other plans. With no other enticing match-ups, St-Pierre decided to close the book on his Hall of Fame career.

‘Red King’ Says ‘Rush’ Still Trains Hard

Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald spoke to TSN and said that St-Pierre is still at Tristar Gym working as hard as ever (via Bloody Elbow):

“He’s [St-Pierre] still training, he’s still improving. He’s living life, he’s good, but he’s doing all the same hard training. Like, I’m training hard for a fight and I’ll show up at the track to do sprints, and he shows up half an hour later to do his work. So it’s like, the guy doesn’t slow down. He’s programmed for physical improvement. He’s still gaining. Even though he’s got no competition to look forward to, he’s working hard.”

St-Pierre closed his MMA career with a stellar professional record of 26-2. If he isn’t widely considered to be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the history of the sport, he’s certainly in the conversation. As for MacDonald, he’ll defend his Bellator welterweight title against Jon Fitch on April 27.