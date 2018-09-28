Rory MacDonald Isn’t a Fan of Drama in UFC’s Welterweight Division

Rory MacDonald isn’t high on what he calls “drama” unfolding in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) welterweight division.

MacDonald is set for a massive title fight tomorrow night (Sept. 29). “Red King” is the Bellator welterweight champion, but he’ll be challenging middleweight title holder Gegard Mousasi in the main event of Bellator 206. This will be Bellator’s debut on the DAZN sports streaming service.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, MacDonald said he doesn’t care for the drama that goes on in the UFC’s welterweight division (via BJPenn.com):

“I see what’s going on. [UFC welterweight champion] Tyron [Woodley] is doing very well. It seems very dramatic, from what I can tell, so I’m happy to not be a part of that. I’m happy that I’m just fighting great competition over here, getting great opportunities, and that’s it. [There’s] a lot of talking. Just drama between all of the fighters. I find that stuff just annoying and fake. It’s not what mixed martial arts is about. I’m happy to be here where I feel like mixed martial arts is being represented in a more old fashioned way.”

Since leaving the UFC, MacDonald has gone 2-0 and has the chance to become Bellator’s first two-division champion. “Red King” is the last fighter to defeat current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. MacDonald earned a unanimous decision win over “The Chosen One” back in June 2014. Of course the drama MacDonald is referring to likely has to do with Woodley’s feud with Colby Covington.

Do you agree with Rory MacDonald on the state of the UFC’s welterweight division?