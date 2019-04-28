Highlights: Rory MacDonald and Jon Fitch Fight To Draw At Bellator 220

Check out MMA News' Bellator 220 highlights, as welterweight champion Rory MacDonald and Jon Fitch fight to a Majority Draw.

Main eventing Bellator 220 last night (Sat. April 27, 2019), Rory MacDonald defended his welterweight crown against Jon Fitch. Both men engaged in a hard-fought five-round championship bout.

Fitch’s wrestling ability certainly played a big factor, but MacDonald had his moments on the ground as well, going for a few kimuras and having success on the feet. When the fight went to the judges’ scorecards, one judge scored it for Fitch, while the other two scored it a draw.

The official decision was ruled a Majority Draw, however, MacDonald will retain his title and move on in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament to face Neiman Gracie. Check out some highlights here:

👑@Rory_MacDonald with the takedown to close out the second round. pic.twitter.com/FdBddglWL6 — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) April 28, 2019

.@Rory_MacDonald's post-fight interview. #Bellator220



"I don't know if I have that same drive to hurt people anymore." pic.twitter.com/6Iosk6RPID — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) April 28, 2019

