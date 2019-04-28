Highlights: Rory MacDonald and Jon Fitch Fight To Draw At Bellator 220

Main eventing Bellator 220 last night (Sat. April 27, 2019), Rory MacDonald defended his welterweight crown against Jon Fitch. Both men engaged in a hard-fought five-round championship bout.
Fitch’s wrestling ability certainly played a big factor, but MacDonald had his moments on the ground as well, going for a few kimuras and having success on the feet. When the fight went to the judges’ scorecards, one judge scored it for Fitch, while the other two scored it a draw.
The official decision was ruled a Majority Draw, however, MacDonald will retain his title and move on in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix Tournament to face Neiman Gracie. Check out some highlights here:
