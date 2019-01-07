Rory MacDonald Wants To Be The One To Beat Michael Page

If things are perfectly aligned for Rory MacDonald, he’d be facing Michael Page in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

MacDonald is scheduled to meet Jon Fitch as part of the tournament in March. Since “Red King” is the Bellator welterweight champion, his gold will be on the line. The welterweight title will be defended throughout the tournament.

Rory MacDonald Wants To Meet Michael Page

“Venom” Page has taken the mixed martial arts world by storm with his brash personality and his highlight reel finishes. He’ll take on Paul Daley on Feb. 16. During a recent appearance on the “McDojo Show,” MacDonald said he hopes to collide with Page in the Grand Prix (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I would like to (fight him) because I have already fought Paul Daley and beat him. I have already fought Douglas Lima and beat him. If there’s one guy left on the other side of the bracket that’s still in it, I would like to fight ‘MVP,’ but may the best man win.”

As far as his bout with Fitch goes, MacDonald wants to get the finish:

“I do think I have what it takes to put him away. I think I have what it takes to win this whole tournament, in fact.”

Do you think we’ll get to see Rory MacDonald vs. Michael Page in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix?