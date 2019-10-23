Rory MacDonald Plans on Doing His Job For a While

Rory MacDonald and Douglas Lima recently sat down with Robin Black to discuss their rematch at Bellator 232 this weekend at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. They headline Bellator’s back-to-back events on the second night where they are not only fighting for the welterweight title but the Welterweight Grand Prix prize of $1-million dollars. One of the things Black addressed in the interview was MacDonald’s comments earlier this year about possibly stepping away from MMA.

Last spring, MacDonald brought the retirement talk upon himself when he was vocal about questioning his drive for competition. While he has since said, it was just his initial reaction at the moment he was asked, he told Black, “I have a long time ahead of me, doing this job.” The added prize money makes for a nice incentive for the winner but MacDonald pointed out, “after you pay everything, it certainly doesn’t come out to a million dollars.”

MacDonald reiterated that his comments from back then were in the moment after his fight with Jon Fitch but has since had time to reflect and focus on the task at hand at Bellator 232. Since then, he went on to face Neiman Gracie where he won a unanimous decision at Bellator 220 and feels he and Lima have “weeded out the weak”, in the tournament to face one another again.

MacDonald defeated Lima at Bellator 192 to become the current welterweight champion with a unanimous decision victory. Lima said he was looking forward to the rematch and while the money is an added bonus, he wants to get his title back from MacDonald. Both agreed that the first fight was tough and both feel they have what it takes to walk away the victor on October 26.

MMA News will be on-site for coverage of Bellator 231 and 232 all week.