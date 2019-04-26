Rory MacDonald Reacts To Coach Calling Jon Fitch A Cheater

Rory MacDonald has responded to his coach crediting Jon Fitch’s resurgence to performance enhancing drugs.

Tomorrow night (April 27), MacDonald will defend his Bellator welterweight title against Fitch. The title bout will also be the final opening round match in the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. It’ll headline Bellator 220, which takes place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

MacDonald Talks Firas Zahabi’s Rant On Jon Fitch

MacDonald’s longtime coach Firas Zahabi recently put Fitch on blast, bringing up his past drug test failure under the World Series of Fighting (WSOF) banner and even accusing him of using steroids today. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, MacDonald discussed Zahabi’s rant:

“I was a bit surprised, because I’d never really heard him talk like that, especially in an interview. But I guess he really has a strong conviction for that in our sport. But he’s his own man. He can speak what he believes in his own interviews. I can’t blame him. I don’t really know too much history about Jon and his steroids, but apparently, he’s been caught before. That’s on him, I guess. That’s on his conscience.”

In our interview with Fitch, the welterweight didn’t deny that he was once caught in the act but that he hasn’t experimented since. He also said Zahabi seems to be making an excuse in case MacDonald doesn’t retain his gold tomorrow night.

