Rory MacDonald Releases Statement Following Bellator 206 Loss

Rory MacDonald releases a statement following his Bellator 206 loss to Gegard Mousasi.

Last night (Sept. 29), MacDonald made a bid to become the first two-division champion in Bellator history. The label of “champ champ” has become a goal for many mixed martial arts fighters recently. MacDonald was no exception and he challenged Mousasi for the Bellator middleweight title.

MacDonald was outmatched and finished in the second round. It wasn’t a very competitive fight and MacDonald’s nose once again was a bloody mess. After the disappointing outing, “Red King” took to Twitter and said the following:

“Last night was a tough one for me, unfortunately I didn’t mentally show up ready to take on a competitive fight and froze in the cage. In this sport you pay a high price if you’re not dialed in and ready to go. I have zero excuses, Gegard was a fantastic champion last night. I just wanted to give an update to those asking what happened in there last night. Thank you all for your support. God Bless.”

MacDonald will now have to worry about his opening round bout in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix. He’ll be facing Jon Fitch and his welterweight title will be on the line. Of course a date hasn’t been decided as MacDonald just competed. Last night, Douglas Lima advanced to the next round of the tournament by choking out Andrey Koreshkov.

Do you think Rory MacDonald was too ambitious going for middleweight gold, or was taking the chance worth it?