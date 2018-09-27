Rory MacDonald Reveals Lofty Goals if Successful at Bellator 206

Rory MacDonald is looking to make history in his next fight under the Bellator MMA banner.

He’s slated to take on Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight title in the main event of Bellator 206. This fight has the chance to be historic for the former UFC star as if he wins then he would be a two-division champion – middleweight and welterweight.

MacDonald hopes to be added to the history books by becoming the first fighter in Bellator history to hold two belts at once. In a recent interview when asked what this historic achievement would mean to him, he explained his lofty goals, which is to defend both titles.

MacDonald became a big name while fighting inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner. Once he made the jump to the Viacom-owned promotion, he further showcased his skills. He won the Bellator welterweight title by scoring a unanimous decision win over Douglas Lima at Bellator 192 back in January. MacDonald will also take part in the Bellator welterweight grand prix tournament as he takes on Jon Fitch. This fight is being rumored for February.



“I would like to,” MacDonald Damon Martin. “I’d have to talk with Bellator because I have the obligation of doing the welterweight tournament and that’s going to take about a year. I’m sure that the other middleweights are going to want a crack at the championship fight so I guess we’re going to have to see.



“If I became the middleweight champion, I would prefer to stay that way. I wouldn’t want to get stripped but I understand I have an obligation at welterweight doing that tournament. We’ll see.”

Bellator 206 is set to take place on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on DAZN at 10:00 PM EST.