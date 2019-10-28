Rory MacDonald Speaks On Bellator 232 Loss To Douglas Lima

Rory MacDonald was defeated by Douglas Lima in their rematch and he feels he knows what went wrong.

MacDonald and Lima had their rematch last night (Oct. 26) in the main event of Bellator 232. Not only was the welterweight title on the line, but so was the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix and $1 million courtesy of rapper and businessman 50 Cent. Lima avenged his loss to “Red King,” taking the unanimous decision victory.

Rory MacDonald Talks Bellator 232 Loss

MacDonald spoke to reporters during the Bellator 232 post-fight press conference. The former welterweight champion explained what he feels went wrong against Lima this time (via MMAMania.com).

“I had good moments,” Rory said. “It was close every single round. What I feel I should have done is put the gas on a little more. I felt like when I had good moments, I backed off, let him recover. I just gave too much leeway instead of having that gas pedal on a little earlier. I felt comfortable with where I was in the fight. I felt confident, maybe more confident than I should have been in the scoring. The rounds just got away from me. Every round was tight though. I’m not too down about it. Just obviously wish I could have done a little more during the fight.”

MacDonald went on to reveal that his Bellator contract is up.

”My contract expired so we’ve got to deal with that situation,” he said. “But if they want to give me a title shot, sure.”