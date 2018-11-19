Rory MacDonald admits he laid an egg against Gegard Mousasi.

MacDonald is the reigning Bellator welterweight champion. He attempted to become the promotion’s first two-division champion when he challenged Mousasi for his middleweight gold at Bellator 206. The “super fight” wasn’t nearly as competitive as fans hoped and Mousasi delivered a one-sided thrashing to retain his title via second-round TKO.

Rory MacDonald Reacts To The Brutal Loss

MacDonald recently appeared on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. “Red King” opened up about his performance (via Greg Rosenstein):

Rory MacDonald admits he did not prepare properly for his fight against Gegard Mousasi. "I didn't have any fire to work hard. I was too relaxed..It turned out to be the worst performance of my career."#HelwaniShow @arielhelwani — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) November 19, 2018

Wow. Rory MacDonald really opening up to @arielhelwani about his fight with Gegard Mousasi earlier this year. "I wasn't into it. I didn't have any desire to fight hard. I just kind of showed up." #HelwaniShow — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) November 19, 2018

“I didn’t have any fire to work hard. I was too relaxed. It turned out to be the worst performance of my career. … I wasn’t into it. I didn’t have any desire to fight hard. I just kind of showed up.”

MacDonald will soon have to put his focus on Jon Fitch. “Red King” will be defending his welterweight championship against Fitch as part of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix. This will be MacDonald’s first bout in the tournament and it’ll be his last with a loss.

Since signing with Bellator, MacDonald has gone 2-1. He’s submitted Paul Daley and captured the 170-pound gold via unanimous decision against Douglas Lima. While he ran into a brick wall in Mousasi, MacDonald will look to remind everyone why he reigns as Bellator’s welterweight king. If MacDonald can win the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix, that would mean he’d have three successful title defenses and become $1 million richer thanks to rapper and businessman 50 Cent.

