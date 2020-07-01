Rose Namajunas Dismisses Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk As ‘Fight of The Year’

Rose Namajunas doesn’t believe Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk should be viewed as “Fight of the Year” based on the scars of battle.

Back in March, Zhang put her UFC strawweight championship on the line against Jedrzejczyk. The bout served as the co-main event of UFC 248. Zhang and Jedrzejczyk went to war for five rounds. When the score totals were read, Zhang was awarded the victory via split decision. The general consensus is that Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk is a lead candidate for “Fight of the Year” in 2020.

Rose Namajunas Explains Why Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk Isn’t Her Choice For ‘Fight of the Year’

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Namajunas explained why she doesn’t view Zhang vs. Jedrzejczyk as the “Fight of the Year” (via MMAJunkie).

“I don’t think it’s a good thing to have the best fight ever based on how people look at the best fights ever. If you think about the best fights when people say that, it’s always a lack of defense, people that are getting hit a lot. To me, that’s not the best fight ever.”

Namajunas is set to collide with Jessica Andrade in a rematch. The bout will take place on July 11 at UFC 251. It’ll be held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Back in May 2019, Namajunas was knocked out by Andrade via slam.

Many believe that the winner of Andrade vs. Namajunas II will be next in line for a shot at Zhang’s 115-pound championship. Zhang stopped Andrade in under one minute back in Aug. 2019. She has yet to share the Octagon with Namajunas.

