Rose Namajunas Happy To Be Past Her Feud With Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Rose Namajunas is glad that she’ll soon focus on a new opponent for her next title defense.

Namajunas is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a rematch. Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk developed a rivalry before their first encounter. Jedrzejczyk played mind games but fell via TKO in the first round, losing her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title in the process.

Rose Namajunas Enjoys Moving On

Speaking to UFC.com, the women’s strawweight queen said she’s happy to get away from the Jedrzejczyk feud:

“I don’t know if necessarily I get to enjoy the title so much as I get to enjoy thinking about somebody else other than Joanna for however long,” she said. “I’m always enjoying the title as long as I’m blessed to have it in my possession. That’s going to be an everyday thing. But yeah, I’m really excited to look to keep developing my skills and get better as a martial artist in general, and I’m looking forward to a different storyline. Maybe one day me and Joanna’s storylines will meet up again, but it’s nice to not have to think about her for a second.”

Namajunas doesn’t have a title defense set because she’s been healing from injuries. Many believe Jessica Andrade deserves the next title opportunity after a knockout win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz. Tatiana Suarez also isn’t far behind and has looked dominant with her wrestling, ground-and-pound, and submission game.

Who do you think deserves the next shot at Rose Namajunas’ UFC strawweight title?