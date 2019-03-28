Video: Rose Namajunas & Jessica Andrade Face Off Ahead Of UFC 237

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to return to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 11.

UFC 237 will feature a strawweight title bout between champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade. This will be Namajunas’ second title defense and Andrade’s second UFC title opportunity. They engaged in a faceoff as seen below (via UFC’s official Brazil YouTube channel).

Namajunas vs. Andrade – What Led To This Title Bout?

Namajunas captured the UFC strawweight title in stunning fashion back in Nov. 2017. She finished the previously unbeaten Joanna Jedrzejczyk via first-round TKO. The two had a rematch in April 2018. Namajunas emerged victorious via unanimous decision in a much more competitive fight.

After falling short in her bid to dethrone Jedrzejczyk, Andrade put together a three-fight winning streak. She used her power in the grappling department to earn unanimous decision wins over Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres. She then delivered a one-punch knockout win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

UFC 237 is also expected to feature bouts with two mixed martial arts legends. Jose Aldo will take on Alex Volkanovski, while Anderson Silva will meet Jared Cannonier. It all goes down inside the Jeunesse Arena.

