Rose Namajunas Says Conor McGregor’s Apology Wasn’t Sincere

Rose Namajunas still thinks about the UFC 223 media day incident.

Two days before UFC 223 took place, a media day session was held in the lobby of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Following the festivities, Conor McGregor and his entourage swarmed a bus holding red corner fighters. McGregor shattered a bus window with a dolly, cutting Michael Chiesa’s forehead. Chiesa was forced off the card as was Ray Borg due to glass shards going into his eye.

Namajunas was in the bus and was said to have been visibly shaken up. Her husband Pat Berry took her to an NYC hotel to comfort her. McGregor sent an apology to Namajunas, but the UFC strawweight champion isn’t forgiving.

During the first edition of Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Rose Namajunas explained why she didn’t feel the apology was sincere:

“I did get an Instagram message from him, but I don’t really know if that was really him. To me, that doesn’t seem like the type of, it just didn’t seem like a sincere apology from an actual person. To me, I didn’t really, I guess, consider it a real apology. It said, ‘I’m sorry for what happened,’ and then it was like, but then he immediately went on to like justifying what he did and stuff like that and the reasons why he did it. That to me was like, it really doesn’t matter. I don’t care what beef he’s got with who. That’s none of my business, I don’t need to know that information. Do you know what I mean? That doesn’t do anything for me. So there was an apology and I’m a pretty cool person and I always accept apologies, but to me, I’m like a personal person, I like face to face. That’s how I like to handle things. I feel like anything can be worked out, you just gotta talk through it as adults.”

After Chiesa filed a police report, McGregor turned himself in. He was released shortly after and is working on a plea deal to avoid further legal trouble.

Do you think Conor McGregor has any remorse for the UFC 223 media day incident?