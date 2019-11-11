Rose Namajunas Not Opposed To Taking Fight Before Weili Zhang

Rose Namajunas plans to get back on the horse in 2020 and she isn’t opposed to taking a non-title bout upon her return.

Namajunas was last seen in action back in May. She put the UFC women’s strawweight gold on the line against Jessica Andrade. Despite having a strong opening round, Andrade knocked out “Thug” Rose with a slam in the second stanza.

Rose Namajunas Doesn’t Mind Taking Fight Before Weili Zhang

Many have been wondering whether or not Namajunas would continue fighting. The former 115-pound champion left her fighting future up in the air. During her appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Namajunas made it clear that she plans to return.

“I think Weili looked great. I always wanna fight the best and clearly she is right now. I want to test myself against her, but at the same time whether it be the next fight or get a win under my belt and then go after that, I have no preference at the moment. It doesn’t matter who I fight, but I think yeah you should always have your eye on being the best. So that’s what I’m striving for and whatever steps that I gotta take in order to get there that’s what we’ll do one step at a time.”

Weili Zhang captured the strawweight title back in August at UFC Shenzhen. She stopped Andrade in 42 seconds via TKO. Namajunas did note on Helwani’s show that she’s been approached by the UFC about a potential bout, but she didn’t reveal any specifics.