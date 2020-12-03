Thursday, December 3, 2020

Rose Namajunas Opens Up On Overcoming Trauma From Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack

By Cole Shelton
Rose Namajunas
Fernando Quiles Jr., MMA News

Rose Namajunas has opened up on the famous Conor McGregor bus attack.

Before UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team slapped Artem Lobov. That caused Conor McGregor to fly all the way to Brooklyn and attack the bus Nurmagomedov was on. During the incident, Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa were injured and Namajunas was shaken up.

Now, years later, the former strawweight champion opened up on what went through her head.

“It was like an eternity being in that bus, because I had no idea who that was that was attacking us,” Namajunas said in a new UFC series. “All of a sudden I see a big ol’ fist kind of bang on my window and then I see one of the security guards grab one of the dudes. I didn’t know it was Conor until a little bit later. When he threw the dolly, the bus was backing up into the elevator spot as he threw it to the window right in front of me. But had the bus not been moving, it would have hit my window.”

Following the incident, there were reports that Rose Namajunas may not fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch. She ultimately did remain on the card but says the incident brought back old memories from her childhood.

“In my head, once I found out it was Conor, I was a little relieved, but I still was on edge,” Namajunas said. “It just took me back to when I was a kid, riding to school through bad neighborhoods on a bus and people throwing (expletive) at our bus. And I’ve never been completely cornered like that. We were just sitting there not in control. So what did I do in that moment? I said the Lord’s prayer again and then it did make me feel a little bit better at that moment, and it got me through that tough moment.

“And everything that was from my childhood, this is what I fought to get out of, and this is like back to stupid street (expletive). I don’t want to be around that any more. That’s what I fought my way out of.”

Latest MMA News

Rose Namajunas Opens Up On Overcoming Trauma From Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack

UFC
Rose Namajunas has opened up on the famous Conor McGregor bus attack. Before UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team slapped Artem Lobov. That caused...
Read more

Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov Set for UFC 259

UFC
Joseph Benavidez will be back in action at UFC 259 when he takes on another top flyweight contender in Askar Askarov. Joseph Benavidez has been...
Read more

Niko Price Suspended Six Months After Testing Positive for Marijuana

UFC
Niko Price has been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for six months after testing positive for marijuana. After UFC Vegas 11, Niko Price...
Read more

Alexander Volkanovski Plans On Being UFC Lightweight Champion

UFC
Alexander Volkanovski is enjoying the privileges of being the new king of the featherweight division, including the liberty to conquer another division when he's...
Read more

Fabricio Werdum Explains Decision to Sign With PFL

MMA
Fabricio Werdum loves the idea of competing multiple times a year, and he signed with the promotion that is best suited for this preference:...
Read more

Jessica Andrade Gives Plan For “History-Making” Win Over Shevchenko

UFC
Jessica Andrade is not one to back down mentally or physically from any of her peers, including the dominant champion she hopes to dethrone:...
Read more

Anthony Pettis Explains Why He’s Fighting Alex Morono: ‘I’m Not Obsessing About Getting Back To A Belt’

UFC
Anthony Pettis is returning to the Octagon on December 19. After Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev was off, it was reported Pettis was stepping up...
Read more

Jake Paul Says His Team Has Contacted Conor McGregor To Make The Fight

UFC
Jake Paul is looking to make the Conor McGregor fight happen. Following Paul's vicious knockout win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy...
Read more

Sponsored

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube