Rose Namajunas Opens Up On Overcoming Trauma From Conor McGregor’s Bus Attack

Rose Namajunas has opened up on the famous Conor McGregor bus attack.

Before UFC 223, Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team slapped Artem Lobov. That caused Conor McGregor to fly all the way to Brooklyn and attack the bus Nurmagomedov was on. During the incident, Ray Borg and Michael Chiesa were injured and Namajunas was shaken up.

Now, years later, the former strawweight champion opened up on what went through her head.

“It was like an eternity being in that bus, because I had no idea who that was that was attacking us,” Namajunas said in a new UFC series. “All of a sudden I see a big ol’ fist kind of bang on my window and then I see one of the security guards grab one of the dudes. I didn’t know it was Conor until a little bit later. When he threw the dolly, the bus was backing up into the elevator spot as he threw it to the window right in front of me. But had the bus not been moving, it would have hit my window.”

Following the incident, there were reports that Rose Namajunas may not fight Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the rematch. She ultimately did remain on the card but says the incident brought back old memories from her childhood.

“In my head, once I found out it was Conor, I was a little relieved, but I still was on edge,” Namajunas said. “It just took me back to when I was a kid, riding to school through bad neighborhoods on a bus and people throwing (expletive) at our bus. And I’ve never been completely cornered like that. We were just sitting there not in control. So what did I do in that moment? I said the Lord’s prayer again and then it did make me feel a little bit better at that moment, and it got me through that tough moment.

“And everything that was from my childhood, this is what I fought to get out of, and this is like back to stupid street (expletive). I don’t want to be around that any more. That’s what I fought my way out of.”