Rose Namajunas Ready For UFC Title Bout Against ‘Master’ Weili Zhang

Rose Namajunas is intrigued by a potential UFC title bout with strawweight champion Weili Zhang.

Namajunas collided with Jessica Andrade a second time at UFC 251 on July 11. This was “Thug” Rose’s chance to avenge her May 2019 knockout loss to Andrade. Mission accomplished but it wasn’t easy. Namajunas defeated Andrade in the rematch via split decision and it appears she’s set herself up for another 115-pound title match.

Rose Namajunas Would ‘Love’ To Share The Octagon With Weili Zhang

Namajunas spoke to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani following her UFC 251 victory over Andrade. She said that while nothing is set in stone, she’s ready to collide with Zhang (via MMAJunkie).

“I mean, I would think so. We haven’t really talked about it yet, but that’s definitely the plan,” Namajunas said. “… That was kind of the plan going into it. I just have to get this nose fixed first. I don’t know what the recovery time is or whatever.”

Namajunas went on to praise Zhang as a champion and expressed her enthusiasm in potentially challenging the first UFC title holder out of China.

“I would love to fight her. She’s awesome. She’s really technical, really strong, just overall a master. That’s something that really interests me a lot.”

Zhang hasn’t competed since March. She put her strawweight gold on the line against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The bout won’t soon be forgotten and is considered to be the front runner for the 2020 “Fight of the Year.” Zhang retained her gold via split decision.

When looking at the 115-pound title picture, Namajunas seems to be the obvious choice for the next crack at Zhang. Jedrzejczyk came close but still fell short in another UFC title bout. Tatiana Suarez is still on the sidelines due to an injury. Unless something goes awry, it looks like all Namajunas has to do is heal up and the title opportunity is hers.

Are you clamoring for a UFC strawweight title showdown between Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas?