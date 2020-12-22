Rose Namajunas Refutes Dana White’s Claim She Doesn’t Want A Title Shot

Rose Namajunas has responded to Dana White’s claim she doesn’t want a title shot.

In a recent interview, White claimed they wanted to book Weili Zhang vs. Namajunas but the former champion didn’t want the title shot. However, according to “Thug Rose” that is far from the truth.

“I don’t know if you follow stuff that’s out there in the MMA news, but apparently there’s some confusion going on about my next fight and whatever,” Namajunas said on her YouTube channel. “So I don’t know. I’m not worried about any of that. I’m just ready to fight. So I don’t know what’s going on, but I know that you guys are ready for me to fight, too.”

Dana White also claimed that Namajunas doesn’t want to be a champion anymore due to all the pressure that comes with it. Just like not wanting the fight, Namjunas refutes that claim.

“Maybe there’s a misconception out there that, whatever, I’m weak-minded or whatever or, ‘I can’t handle the pressures of being champion,’ or whatever the f*ck people say,” Namajunas said. “That’s not true. That’s what I live for. I’m the pressure cooker. What better reason to remind me why I fight than a family member passing away. So I am super ready for all of that because that’s what I am fighting for.”