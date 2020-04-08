Rose Namajunas Reportedly Out Of UFC 249

It looks like Rose Namajunas will not be facing Jessica Andrade a second time at UFC 249.

Namajunas and Andrade were set to collide in a rematch on April 18. Back in May 2019, Andrade scored a KO slam on “Thug” Rose to capture the UFC strawweight title. Andrade has since lost the gold to Weili Zhang but her rematch with Namajunas was still highly anticipated.

Rose Namajunas Off UFC 249 Card, Says Report

Combate is reporting that Namajunas has been removed from the UFC 249 card. No details have been revealed surrounding Namajunas’ removal from the event. UFC 249 underwent card changes but Andrade vs. Namajunas II had remained on schedule. The report notes that UFC officials are seeking a replacement opponent.

Namajunas hasn’t competed since her loss to Andrade. Many wondered what the fighting future of “Thug” Rose would be after she hinted that her passion for the fight game waned. Namajunas appeared ready to get back on the horse, and what better way than possibly avenging a loss to Andrade?

It wasn’t meant to be, at least for now.

UFC 249 has undergone many other changes. The card was set to take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on April 18. An executive order in the state of New York limiting gatherings for events put a halt to those plans. Ultimately, the coronavirus pandemic left the UFC scrambling for a new location, which will reportedly be the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in California.

The initial main event of UFC 249 was scheduled to be lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov putting his gold on the line against Tony Ferguson. Nurmagomedov is stuck in Russia due to a travel ban and will not be featured on the card. Instead, Ferguson will meet Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title.

