Rose Namajunas Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk Makes Herself Sound Stupid

Rose Namajunas says Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Rose Namajunas says Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t doing herself any favors.

Namajunas ended up being Jedrzejczyk’s most fierce rival, defeating the previously unbeaten champion twice. Namajunas earned a first-round TKO over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 to capture strawweight gold. She then earned a unanimous decision win at UFC 223 to retain her title in a rematch.

Jedrzejczyk hasn’t exactly lost gracefully. The former champion used a poor weight cut as an excuse for her first loss. She now insists that she won the rematch and criticized Namajunas for taking some time off to heal a compression fracture in her neck. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Namajunas fired back at Jedrzejczyk:

“It don’t really bother me. I know at this point it just kind of sounds silly. The more she talks, the more she just makes herself sound stupid. For me, I like to just try and be positive about everything as much as possible. Of course, you can get dragged into silly sh*t. I just remind myself that she was a great champion. I looked up to her at one point in my life for a reason and I just try and remember what she did for the sport and just kind of leave it at that. She was a great champion, but now it’s my time. And eventually she’s gotta come to terms with that and be OK with it.”

While Namajunas heals, a pivotal strawweight clash will take place. Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will do battle on Sept. 8 on the UFC 228 card in Dallas, Texas. The winner could go on to challenge “Thug” Rose. It’ll be interesting if Kowalkiewicz emerges victorious because she holds a split decision win over Namajunas.

Do you think Joanna Jedrzejczyk should just accept her losses and move on?

