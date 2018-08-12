Rose Namajunas says Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn’t doing herself any favors.

Namajunas ended up being Jedrzejczyk’s most fierce rival, defeating the previously unbeaten champion twice. Namajunas earned a first-round TKO over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217 to capture strawweight gold. She then earned a unanimous decision win at UFC 223 to retain her title in a rematch.

Rose Namajunas Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk Makes Herself Sound Stupid

Jedrzejczyk hasn’t exactly lost gracefully. The former champion used a poor weight cut as an excuse for her first loss. She now insists that she won the rematch and criticized Namajunas for taking some time off to heal a compression fracture in her neck. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Namajunas fired back at Jedrzejczyk:

“It don’t really bother me. I know at this point it just kind of sounds silly. The more she talks, the more she just makes herself sound stupid. For me, I like to just try and be positive about everything as much as possible. Of course, you can get dragged into silly sh*t. I just remind myself that she was a great champion. I looked up to her at one point in my life for a reason and I just try and remember what she did for the sport and just kind of leave it at that. She was a great champion, but now it’s my time. And eventually she’s gotta come to terms with that and be OK with it.”

While Namajunas heals, a pivotal strawweight clash will take place. Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will do battle on Sept. 8 on the UFC 228 card in Dallas, Texas. The winner could go on to challenge “Thug” Rose. It’ll be interesting if Kowalkiewicz emerges victorious because she holds a split decision win over Namajunas.

Do you think Joanna Jedrzejczyk should just accept her losses and move on?