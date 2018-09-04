Rose Namajunas Still “Doesn’t Leave Her House” After McGregor Bus Attack

Rose Namajunas is not over the April bus attack by Conor McGregor that left Namajunas, who comes from an abusive background, traumatized. Hours after the bus attack, Dana White confirmed that Namajunas was shaken up and her status in the co-main event for UFC 223 was even at question at one point. Rose Namajunas would ultimately go on to successfully defend her strawweight championship against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but even though Rose was all smiles in celebration of the victory and is known to often be in good spirits, Trevor Wittman, head trainer of Grudge Training Center in Colorado, shared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Tuesday just how much Rose continues to struggle, stating that Rose Namajunas (per ESPN.com) still “doesn’t leave her house.” He went on to state that when Rose comes to the gym, she “will go out and do a hike where there are no people.”

In a June appearance on the same program, Rose Namajunas articulated her struggles to Helwani and corroborated Wittman’s claim about her reluctance to leave the house:

“No, man (I’m still not over it),” she said. “When we got back home, we stayed upstairs, locked in our room because we were just paranoid about how crazy the week was. It was really tough,” Namajunas said. “I’m still trying not to leave the house too much or there will be times when I’m just like, ‘Yeah we should just go home,’ like I just have a weird feeling.

“I live in a very nice neighborhood, there’s nothing that really goes on around here. So, for me to be like sketch. … I’m still paranoid about everything,” she said. “I have a therapist that I go see.”

Namajunas also disclosed that McGregor reached out to her via Instagram to apologize for the incident but she did not respond kindly to the Irishman:

“I don’t really know if that was really him,” Namajunas said. “To me, that doesn’t seem like the type of…it just didn’t seem like a sincere apology from an actual person. To me, I didn’t really, I guess, consider it a real apology.

”It said, ‘I’m sorry for what happened,’ but then he immediately went on to like justifying what he did and stuff like that and the reasons why he did it,” she explained. “That to me was like, it really doesn’t matter. I don’t care what beef he’s got with who. That’s none of my business, I don’t need to know that information. Do you know what I mean? That doesn’t do anything for me.

So there was an apology, and I’m a pretty cool person and I always accept apologies, but to me, I’m like a personal person, I like face to face. That’s how I like to handle things. I feel like anything can be worked out, you just gotta talk through it as adults.”

Do you believe these struggles may affect Rose Namajunas’s fighting career moving forward?