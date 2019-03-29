UFC 237’s Rose Namajunas Views Herself As Favorite Against Jessica Andrade

Rose Namajunas isn’t concerned with what the oddsmakers have to say ahead of her title defense against Jessica Andrade.

On May 11, Namajunas will put her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight gold on the line against Andrade. The 115-pound title clash will headline UFC 237 inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It’ll be “Thug” Rose’s second title defense.

Rose Namajunas Speaks On Jessica Andrade As An Opponent

Namajunas spoke to reporters in Brazil following a UFC 237 press conference. She admitted that it was a nice change to prepare for someone other than Joanna Jedrezjczyk:

“It’s a refreshing feeling. I had to deal with Joanna for a very long time. She’s still out there putting my name in her mouth. I’m very grateful for that experience and I’m even grateful for her being as dominant a champion as she was. She did a lot for the sport. I’m always gonna be grateful for that, but I’m also equally as grateful for the opportunity to challenge myself against Andrade. She poses a lot of other challenges that I didn’t have to deal with [in] Joanna. I’m really just looking forward to it and figuring out how to crack the code and come out with the win.”

Despite being the champion, Namajunas has opened up as a +125 underdog (via 5Dimes) going into her title defense against Andrade. “Thug” Rose responded when asked if she was being overlooked.

“That’s probably true, but I don’t look at it that way. In my own head, I view myself as the favorite because I just have that much confidence in myself and I know what I’m capable of. I think we each have our game plan and I believe mine is better than hers and I believe May 11th it’s gonna show.”

You can peep the full interview below courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Is Rose Namajunas being overlooked going into UFC 237?