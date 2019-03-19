Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade to Headline UFC 237

UFC 237’s main event have been simultaneously revealed.

The poster features the main event between reigning strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and her opponent Jessica Andrade in the center, displaying the bout as the main event. This bout is flanked by two other feature bouts at the event, Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski and Jared Cannonier vs. the great Anderson Silva. UFC Brasil’s Twitter page made the official reveal on Twitter today:

Confira o pôster oficial do #UFC237 🇧🇷! Evento acontece em 11 de maio, no Rio de Janeiro, com o duelo entre @rosenamajunas e @jessicammapro na luta principal. E mais: @SpiderAnderson, @josealdojunior e outras estrelas. Pré-venda de ingressos ➡ https://t.co/32aQLO6lj6 pic.twitter.com/sjuEPo7hO1 — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) March 19, 2019

In the announcement, the post directly confirmed the main event. The translation reads:

“Check out the official poster #UFC237 🇧🇷!

Event takes place on May 11, in Rio de Janeiro, with the duel between @rosenamajunas and @jessicammapro in the main fight. And more: @SpiderAnderson and @josealdojunior other stars.”

This will be the first time a strawweight title bout has ever headlined a UFC pay per view. Despite the long reign of former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the former strawweight queen never enjoyed the honor of main eventing a pay per view, but her successor will do just that against one of Jedrzejczyk’s former opponents, Jessica Andrade at UFC 237.

UFC 237 takes place live on pay-per-view from the Rio Olympic Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 11, 2019. The current lineup for UFC 237 includes:

UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship bout: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Jéssica Andrade

José Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Anderson Silva vs. Jared Cannonier

Antônio Rogério Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida

Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana

Wu Yanan vs. Luana Carolina

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Talita Bernardo

What do you think of the UFC 237 card, with Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade serving as the main event?