Ross Pearson Knocked Out By Insane Rolling Thunder Kick (Video)

Former UFC fighter Ross Pearson was knocked out in spectacular fashion last night (Nov. 16).

Pearson shared the cage with Davy Gallon in an MTK MMA event. The action took place inside the Brentwood Centre in London, England. In the third round, Gallon landed a rare rolling thunder kick that knocked Pearson out cold.

See the incredible finish below courtesy of iFL TV.

This was Pearson’s first MMA bout since his UFC exit. Pearson had previously emerged victorious against Salar King in a boxing match. Back in April, Pearson announced his retirement. Clearly the itch to return got the best of him and he received a rude welcome back. Here’s what Pearson said at the time of his retirement announcement.

“After some long hard talks, and careful consideration with my family, friends and team, I’ve decided it’s time to retire as an MMA fighter. As hard as that is to say, it’s not the end of my career as a competitor. I’ve always been a fighter, and right now I am keeping my mind open as to what’s next for me. I’d like take this time to thank everyone at the @UFC for having me for the past 10 years @danawhite for seeing something in me and believing in me for all these years ago. To my family, my teammates, and my friends, your support has been endless and I appreciate all of you – with a special shout out to all the north east training partners & coaches who where there for me in the beginning @grapplefit to @alliancemma for taking me in as part of the family, my wife @kristiejpearson for following my dream with me and all the guys at @centralcoastmma @coach_jamie_pittman_ @centralcoastbarbell. And to all my fans , thanks for all the love & support!”

As they say, old habits die hard. Time will tell if Pearson decides to retire for good or if he’ll stick around.