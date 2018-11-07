Ross Pearson Out Of UFC Adelaide Fight With Joseph Duffy

It looks like Ross Pearson will have to wait a bit longer before making his Octagon return. We initially learned Pearson would fight Joseph Duffy at UFC Adelaide on December 1st. Unfortunately, it looks like an injury to Pearson will be preventing that from happening. Pearson took to Twitter to announce that he recently underwent surgery, and was disappointed as he hoped to end the year off with a win inside the cage:

“Surgery went well on the read to recovery now a broken nose & deviated septum which I had for a while but closed up my airways so I had a fluid build up behind my sinus & ear drum, not the best timing I was looking forward to fighting the year out with a win not in hospital.”

Now, Duffy is left without a dance partner. It remains unclear if he will remain on the card as of this writing. Duffy hasn’t fought since UFC 217 in November of last year. James Vick finished “Irish” in the final second of the second round of their contest. With the defeat, Duffy saw his two-fight win streak come to an end.

A bout between Duffy and Pearson, two extraordinary strikers, would’ve certainly spiced up the Adelaide card. Perhaps the UFC will be able to find a similar challenge for the 30-year-old.

Who would you like to see step in and fight Duffy in place of Pearson?