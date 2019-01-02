Roy Jones Jr: ‘Nothing Will Taint The True Legacy Of Who Jon Jones Is’

Boxing Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. believes Jon Jones’ legacy remains intact.

“Bones” has been regarded as one of the most talented fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. He’s had his fair share of incidents, but it’s the drug testing results that have some calling his legacy into question. Jones failed two drug tests under the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), but a pre-fight UFC 232 drug test result went unpunished as USADA determined it was a pulsing effect from his prior failure.

Roy Jones Jr. Speaks On Jon Jones’ Legacy

Jones Jr. recently spoke to reporters as a guest fighter during UFC 232. The boxing legend said he doesn’t believe Jones’ legacy will be damaged due to the drug tests (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Nothing will taint the true legacy of who Jon Jones is. People always (ask), ‘You think the steroids taint their image?’ I don’t think it taints their image, because if steroids made that much difference, anybody could be that good if they just used steroids. Everybody that does it don’t be that good. Even in the fights (Jones) passed the tests on, he was still that good.”

Jones ended up knocking out Alexander Gustafsson in the third round to recapture the UFC light heavyweight championship. This was a rematch from their Sept. 2013 encounter. Jones won that bout via unanimous decision, but it was an instant classic. This go-around, Jones turned in a dominant performance.

Do you agree with Roy Jones Jr., or will Jon Jones’ legacy be called into question when the dust settles?