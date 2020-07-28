Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Roy Jones Jr. Says Mike Tyson Bout Was ‘Too Hard To Resist’

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Roy Jones Jr.
Roy Jones Jr. (Photo: Dmitry Korotayev/Kommersant via Getty Images)

Roy Jones Jr. simply couldn’t pass up the chance to share the boxing ring with Mike Tyson.

Jones Jr. and Tyson are scheduled to collide in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12. The bout will be featured on pay-per-view for $49.99. There will be no judges on hand for the match and the bout will be stopped if either boxer suffers a cut.

Roy Jones Jr. Didn’t Want To Miss Chance To Box Mike Tyson

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie, Jones Jr. explained how he was lured into taking the bout with “Iron” Mike.

“Too hard to resist, too incredible to resist, too much of a blessing to resist” Jones told MMA Junkie on Monday. “When I won the heavyweight title, I told them the only other person I would fight as a heavyweight was Mike Tyson. If Mike Tyson didn’t want to fight, I was going back down to light heavyweight. From what I got … was that he was through with boxing, he didn’t want to box no more, so I left and went back to light heavyweight. I didn’t stick around, but to have him come out now and say, ‘OK, I want to come back. Guess what? You wanted it, you get your opportunity.’ I’m like, ‘Yes.’”

Jones Jr. was last seen inside the boxing ring back in Feb. 2018. He defeated Scott Sigmon to capture the WBU (German version) cruiserweight title. Jones Jr. earned the win in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida.

As for Tyson, he last competed in the boxing ring back in 2006. He took on Corey Sanders in an exhibition bout. While no winner was determined, it was clear that Tyson got the better of his opponent on that night.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube
SourceMMAJunkie

Trending Articles

MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
MMA

‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Incident Between Dan Hardy & Herb Dean

A lot has been made on the incident between Dan Hardy and Herb Dean, and "Big" John McCarthy has his own take.
Read more
Boxing

Video: Seniesa Estrada Decimates Miranda Adkins In Seven Seconds

DAZN USA aired a boxing event live on July 24 and it featured Seniesa Estrada's seven-second obliteration of Miranda Adkins.
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more

Latest MMA News

MMA

Dana White Still Not Ruling Out Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3, Hasn’t Made A Decision

UFC president Dana White doesn't believe booking Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 is out of the realm of possibility.
Read more
Interviews

Grant Dawson Wants Next Fight At 155 Pounds Against Austin Hubbard

Fresh off his seventh straight victory, Grant Dawson wants to keep his momentum going but doesn't see that happening at featherweight.
Read more
Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. Says Mike Tyson Bout Was ‘Too Hard To Resist’

Roy Jones Jr. simply couldn't pass up the chance to share the boxing ring with Mike Tyson. Jones Jr....
Read more
MMA

UFC President Dana White Gushes Over Khamzat Chimaev

UFC president Dana White likes what he sees from Khamzat Chimaev so far. Chimaev's first two bouts under the...
Read more
MMA

Dana White Could Book Khabib vs. GSP For ‘The Eagle’s’ Last UFC Fight

UFC president Dana White is willing to give Khabib Nurmagomedov what he wants for his last UFC bout and that includes a...
Read more
MMA

UFC Boss Rules Out Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 For Now

UFC president Dana White doesn't see a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz happening for now. Back in...
Read more
MMA

Former UFC Champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk Addresses Retirement Talk

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has cleared the air on retirement speculation. Jedrzejczyk was last seen in the...
Read more
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Set for October 24

UFC president Dana White has revealed the date for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje. Many have wondered when Nurmagomedov...
Read more
MMA

Stephen Thompson Says Jorge Masvidal Would Be ‘Different Animal’ If They Fought Again

Stephen Thompson believes a better version of Jorge Masvidal would show up if the two have a rematch. Back...
Read more
MMA

UFC Welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin Details Knee Infection

UFC welterweight Anthony Rocco Martin is dealing with a nasty knee infection that has spread. Following his unanimous decision...
Read more
MMA

Gilbert Melendez Reacts To Two-Year USADA Sanction

Gilbert Melendez has spoken out on his two-year suspension from USADA. Melendez was flagged by USADA for a violation...
Read more
MMA

UFC Light Heavyweight Corey Anderson Reveals Health Scare

UFC light heavyweight Corey Anderson had quite the health scare. Anderson found himself in rough shape shortly after...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube