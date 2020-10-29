Thursday, October 29, 2020

Roy Nelson, Joe Warren, Frank Mir & Several Others Gone From Bellator

By Ian Carey
Frank Mir
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/UFC/Getty Images

Roy Nelson, Frank Mir, and Joe Warren are amongst numerous names no longer under contract to Bellator. The MMA Reports’ Jason Floyd was the first to report the news.

“Salim Mukhidinov, Mihail Nica, Haim Gozali, Richard Kiely, Ion Pascu, Mateusz Piskorz, David Rickels, Joe Schilling, Tuco Tokkos, Rafael Carvalho, Roy Nelson, Frank Mir, Rudy Schaffroth, Kristina Williams, Hatice Ozyurt (cont),” his Tweet continued.

“Also, the following fighters have informed Bellator they have retired: Pat Curran, Jon Fitch, and Rafael Lovato Jr.”

According to a report from MMA Fighting, at least some of the fighters no longer under contract are currently renegotiating with the promotion.

43-year-old Joe Warren hasn’t fought in almost 2 years. He had dropped 5 of his last 8 fights in the promotion. Warren is a former bantamweight and featherweight champion in the promotion and the first to hold titles in multiple weight classes.

44-year-old Roy Nelson last fought in August. He dropped a decision to Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 244. It was his 5th straight loss.

41-year-old Frank Mir last fought at Bellator 231. He defeated Roy Nelson via decision to end a 4-fight losing skid.

28-year-old Ricky Bandejas dropped his last fight to Leandro Higo on the Cyborg vs Blencowe undercard earlier this month. He’s dropped 4 of his last 6 fights.

