Roy Nelson Returns at Bellator 207

Hard-hitting heavyweight star Roy Nelson has his next fight booked under the Bellator banner.

Nelson is slated to take on Sergei Kharitonov in the co-main event of the upcoming Bellator 207 event. This fight was first reported by MMAjunkie and while the promotion has yet to officially announce it, the expectation is that they will soon.

Nelson was slated to fight Mirko Cro Cop in an alternate bout for the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix at the Bellator 200 event. However, the MMA Legend suffered a knee injury and had to be pulled from the card.

Nelson made his Bellator debut at Bellator 183 in September with a hard-fought victory over Javy Ayala. He then suffered a decision loss to Matt Mitrione in his quarter-final bout. Thus, this could give Nelson another shot at getting back into the tournament and possible shot at the vacant heavyweight title.

On the flip side, Kharitonov makes his return to Bellator after going out and picking up three wins in China and Russia. His first fight under the Bellator banner came back at Bellator 163 in November 2016 where he suffered a loss to Javy Ayala, who delivered a stunning 16-second knockout.



Bellator 207 is set to take place on Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The preliminary card will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

The card is headlined by a heavyweight grand prix semifinal bout between Matt Mitrione and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader. The promotion will be announcing more bouts for this event in the coming weeks.

The Card

Matt Mitrione vs. Ryan Bader – heavyweight grand prix semifinal

Sergei Kharitonov vs. Roy Nelson

Mike Kimbel vs. Alex Potts

What are your thoughts on this fight? Sound off in the comment section.