Rules Announced for Mayweather/Nasukawa Exhibition

Rules for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa exhibition fight were released Thursday by Mayweather’s Swanson Communications public relations team.

The fight will take place strictly under boxing rules for three three-minute rounds with both fighters wearing 8-oz Rizin gloves. To leave no room for misunderstanding, this is an exhibition bout, there will be no judges present and the outcome of the bout will not appear on either fighter’s win-loss record. The designated weight for the bout is 147 lbs. Nonetheless, the release states that this will be a “full contact competition.”

”I love competing against fighters from all walks of life like in my amateur days,” Mayweather said in the release. “It’s all about entertainment. Nine minutes of entertainment. It’s going to be amazing.

”I’m in the entertainment business. That’s what I go out there to do. I love to do this. I’m working out to put on a show for three rounds.”

”There’s never been a Japanese fighter to face Floyd Mayweather in the ring,” Nasukawa said in the release. “As an athlete, this is something that’s a great honor and a challenging task. I’d like to make a big impression.”

Floyd Mayweather’s last competitive appearance was against Conor McGregor in August of 2017, where Mayweather earned the 10th round TKO. Tenshin Nasukawa last competed in November against Taiki Naito at RISE 129, earning a TKO victory in his own right.

The exhibition bout will take place eat Rizin 14 on December 31st in Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

