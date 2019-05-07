‘Rumble’ Johnson Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Anthony Johnson has found himself in hot water yet again.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title contender was arrested last night (May 6). “Rumble” got into an argument with his girlfriend and things got physical. TMZ Sports first reported the news after obtaining a police report.

In the report, the woman claimed she was put in a “football hold.” The report also noted that, “she was scared due to his size and martial arts experience.” The woman said she was packing Johnson’s belongings to throw him out of the house when “Rumble” lifted her and carried her to another room.

Johnson admitted to police that he did carry his girlfriend, but didn’t intend to harm her. Cops took “Rumble” into custody and he was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

Back in March, Johnson was hit with a restraining order from a women who he had a casual relationship with. Johnson was ordered to avoid contact with the woman until Feb. 6, 2020. The order was filed as there had been “an immediate present danger of dating violence.”

Johnson pleaded no-contest to a domestic violence charged back in 2009. In that case, a woman claimed Johnson forced his way into her home and slammed her to the ground.