Rumble Johnson Plans To ‘Catch A Lot Of Bodies’ In UFC Return

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson has issued a warning to both light heavyweights and heavyweights in the UFC.

Johnson and his team revealed plans to return to MMA competition. Johnson retired back in April 2017 after losing his rematch to Daniel Cormier. The plan was for Johnson to come back as a heavyweight but it appears he isn’t opposed to cutting back down to 205 pounds either.

Rumble Says He Will Catch Bodies In UFC Return

Johnson appeared at the Dominance MMA media day session in Las Vegas. During the festivities, “Rumble” made it clear that he’s targeting the big names at heavyweight and light heavyweight (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“I mean everything’s going smooth,” Johnson said about his return during the Dominance Media day in Las Vegas. “No date set yet. I just plan on catching a lot of bodies when I come back. That’s all I know.

“It don’t matter if it’s heavyweight or light heavyweight. I knock them all out, it don’t matter.”

Johnson has yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool. He did say that he plans to get back in the pool next month. “Rumble” is hoping that his sense that he still has plenty left in the tank isn’t false.

“Rumble” is known for his knockout power. Johnson looked unstoppable during his second UFC run. That was until he ran into Daniel Cormier. “Rumble” was submitted by Cormier twice. Outside of the Cormier fights, Johnson had an impressive 6-0 record in his second stint with the UFC.

How Johnson will fare in 2020 and beyond remains to be seen. If he takes to the heavyweight division, many will be salivating over a potential bout between “Rumble” and Francis Ngannou. Johnson is aware of the demand for such a fight between two knockout artists but he feels a bout of that magnitude has to mean something. He doesn’t want to jump in the fire unless a title was on the line.