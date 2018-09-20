“Rumble” Johnson Won’t Rule Out UFC Return

The retirement of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson was a major loss for the UFC. “Rumble” is one of the most feared knockout artists the sport has ever seen. The 34-year-old retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) back in April of last year following a loss to Daniel Cormier.

It was Johnson’s second failed attempt at capturing the 205-pound title. Since retiring, Johnson has been hitting the gym hard and working on his physique. He’s looking more and more like a heavyweight as time passes. Johnson has packed on a ridiculous amount of muscle.

There has been speculation that he could return for a fight in the UFC at heavyweight. During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Johnson said he’s not ruling the possibility out (via MMA Mania):

“No I cannot say that. Never say never. If the right opportunity comes along, I will jump on it,” he said. “You know I am obviously not afraid to fight anybody.

“So if that happens and the price is right, you know sometimes people be cheap. So treat me right and I will definitely treat you right and go and give you the performance of a lifetime.”

Do you think we’ll see Johnson fight in the UFC again?