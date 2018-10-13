Ryan Bader Believes He Beats Daniel Cormier Now

Last night (Fri. October 12, 2018) Bellator MMA light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader advanced in the Grand Prix Heavyweight tournament. He did this be dominating Matt Mitrione in the main event of Bellator 207. Bader’s elite wrestling was too much for the former NFL star to overcome.

With a unanimous decision victory over Mitrione, Bader advances to the Grand Prix finals. He’ll take on the winner of tonight’s Bellator 208 semi-final main event. Chael Sonnen will take on MMA heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko. Speaking to media after Bellator 207 yesterday, Bader discussed his evolution in the sport.

Bader previously competed in the UFC, where he was a top-ranked 205-pounder for several years. However, he was never able to capture the gold. Upon moving to Bellator, Bader has thrived and now sits atop the promotion’s light heavyweight mountain. When discussing the UFC’s current 205-pound champion, Daniel Cormier, Bader believes he could beat “DC” at this point in his career (via MMA Junkie):

“I think I match up well with him,” Bader said. “Especially now. If I would have matched up with him five years ago, I don’t think I would do all that well. I think now I beat him. Its just one of those things where it’s too bad it’ll never happen.”

Do you think that Bader can get the job done against Cormier in a potential fight?